Taliban say bomb kills 8 people in Shiite area of Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say at least eight people have been killed after a bomb hidden in a cart went off near a mosque in a minority Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital. The Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says that 18 other people were wounded in the explosion on Friday in western Kabul. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State group, which has targeted Afghanistan’s minority Shiites in the past. Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghans — apparently organized by the Taliban — rallied in several provinces, denouncing the U.S. drone strike last Sunday that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.