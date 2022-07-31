Bayern, Chelsea teens play in Holocaust memorial tournament
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — Some of Europe’s best soccer players from the under-17 teams of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Bologna and other international clubs have taken part in the Walther Bensemann Memorial Tournament in Nuremberg. Soccer wasn’t the most important part of the tournament. Players also learned the dangers of intolerance by meeting Holocaust survivors, attending workshops and taking part in excursions. Holocaust survivor Shaul Paul Ladany tells The Associated Press that if he was able “to penetrate their brains, then I then I believe I was successful.”