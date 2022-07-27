Stuart Woods, author of Stone Barrington novels, dead at 84

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Stuart Woods, an author of more than 90 novels, many featuring the character of lawyer-investigator Stone Barrington, has died. He was 84. Woods’ publisher says the author passed away in his sleep on Friday, July 22 at his home in Litchfield County, Connecticut. Woods’ first book, “Blue Water, Green Skipper,” was a non-fiction account of his 1976 sailing adventure competing in the the Observer Single-handed Trans-Atlantic Race. That led to a publishing deal for his first novel, “Chiefs,” which was made into a CBS miniseries starring Charlton Heston. The book’s success launched Woods’ prolific career as a novelist that saw him write five books a year.

