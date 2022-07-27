Blood drive hosted in Guadalupe by local businesses

GUADALUPE, Calif. - City of Guadalupe, Guadalupe Business Association, and more local businesses are supporting a blood drive being hosted at Taylor Farms Guadalupe.

The blood drive will be hosted on-site at Taylor Farms in Guadalupe on July 27th from 2:00p.m.-5:30pm.

This comes at a time when local blood banks say we are in critical need of blood donations.

“We’re definitely dealing with a critical blood shortage at this time,” said Vitalant Senior Account Manager Laura Kamada.

The City of Guadalupe, Guadalupe Business Association, Lupe’s Company, Central Coast Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, and Los Amigos de Guadalupe are just some local businesses participating in the blood drive.

To sign up to donate, click here.