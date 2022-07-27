Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:28 am
Published 10:36 am

Blood drive hosted in Guadalupe by local businesses

Evan Vega / KEYT

GUADALUPE, Calif. - City of Guadalupe, Guadalupe Business Association, and more local businesses are supporting a blood drive being hosted at Taylor Farms Guadalupe.

The blood drive will be hosted on-site at Taylor Farms in Guadalupe on July 27th from 2:00p.m.-5:30pm.

This comes at a time when local blood banks say we are in critical need of blood donations.

“We’re definitely dealing with a critical blood shortage at this time,” said Vitalant Senior Account Manager Laura Kamada.

The City of Guadalupe, Guadalupe Business Association, Lupe’s Company, Central Coast Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, and Los Amigos de Guadalupe are just some local businesses participating in the blood drive.

To sign up to donate, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Evan Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content