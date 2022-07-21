Outside review planned for New York’s COVID-19 response

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An outside auditor will review the New York state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes efforts by the administration of the previous governor to downplay the number of deaths of nursing home residents. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office released a timeline Tuesday. The independent auditor has until late 2023 to deliver a final report, and initial findings are expected in May. Critics have said the Hochul administration has waited far too long to launch an investigation. Hochul’s spokesperson says the timing of the investigation is not connected to politics.

