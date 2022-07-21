Former coach criminally charged in naked ‘fat test’ case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island high school basketball coach has been criminally charged by authorities who say he asked male student-athletes to remove their clothes so he could check their body fat. Aaron Thomas was charged Thursday with child molestation and sexual assault involving two students. Thomas coached boys at North Kingstown High School since the 1990s until he resigned last year. A lawyer for Thomas says that his client denies wrongdoing and that the tests bettered the athletic performance of many students. Arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 19.

