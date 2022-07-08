Louisiana can enforce near-total abortion ban after ruling

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana authorities can now enforce the state’s ban on almost all abortions under a new court order in the case.

A state district judge in New Orleans on Friday ended a temporary order blocking the state’s “trigger” law.

The law was designed to take effect when the U.S. Supreme Court decision stripped away women’s constitutional right to abortion.

State District Judge Ethel Julien issued the latest order following a hearing in a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others.

The suit claims the state law is unclear on when the ban takes effect and on medical exceptions to it.