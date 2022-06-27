Nigeria’s chief justice resigns amid corruption allegations

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An official says the Chief Justice of Nigeria has resigned, a week after facing corruption allegations contained in a rare protest letter signed by 14 of the country’s Supreme Court justices. Justice Tanko Muhammad was appointed as the country’s chief justice in July 2019, replacing Walter Onnoghen who was prosecuted on corruption charges. His office did not state the reason for his resignation though local Channels Television cited health reasons, quoting unnamed sources. The new chief justice is expected to be announced in the coming days.