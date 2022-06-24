After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Sen. Susan Collins is being criticized for the Supreme Court ruling allowing states to ban abortion because the moderate Republican voted to confirm two of the justices who were in the majority opinion. Critics attacked the Maine senator on social media, and some called for her resignation. The Maine Democratic Party and others cast some of the blame on Collins because her vote was crucial in confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Collins also voted to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch, who also sided with the majority opinion. Collins says in a statement that the overturning of Roe is a “sudden and radical jolt to the country” that will sow division.