US rep blames abortion supporters for Michigan office damage

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Republican U.S. representative says he believes abortion rights activists may be behind vandalism at the building his campaign office shares with an anti-abortion group in southern Michigan. U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg’s campaign says attackers smashed windows and a front door of the building in Jackson, Michigan, early Wednesday. Fire officials say a nearby sign was also spray-painted pink, but there’s no evidence anyone entered the building. Walberg, of Tipton, says the graffiti indicates the vandalism was done by someone who supports abortion rights. Walberg says he opposes abortion. Jackson Right to Life shares the building with his campaign office.