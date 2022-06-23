Skip to Content
Incumbent Lebanese PM keeps post as economic crisis deepens

By BASSEM MROUE
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has won the support of more than 50 legislators to keep his post following last month’s parliamentary elections. Thursday’s development followed a day of consultations between President Michel Aoun and parliamentary blocs. Mikati was named by 54 legislators while his main rival for the post got less than half that figure. Forty-six lawmakers abstained from naming anyone. The new Cabinet will be in power until the end of October, when the president’s six-year term expires. Its main mission will be to continue talks with the International Monetary Fund over an economic recovery plan for Lebanon’s unprecedented economic meltdown.

