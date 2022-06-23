Countywide nonprofit dinner exceeds fundraising goal for families & youth programs in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a two-year struggle due to the pandemic, CommUnify (formerly known as Community Action Commission, or CAC) held a Champions Dinner & Awards in Solvang to raise funds for families and youth programs.

The sold-out event hosted 182 guests including community leaders, business owners, and nonprofit directors.



The Champions Dinner was supported by thirty-six corporate and hospitality sponsors from across Santa Barbara County.

The event raised $171, 787.69 to increase the funding for nine programs in CommUnify’s Family & Youth Services division.

Administrators of CommUnify say this funding will help to expand its programs to serve the youth of Santa Barbara County.

It will also provide them with support services including case management, behavioral health, life skills, and educational activities.









Champions Dinner turned out to being a huge success.