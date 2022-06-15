100-year-old gym in Santa Barbara to receive makeover of a lifetime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The city of Santa Barbara is headed for a new fiscal year that will involve millions of dollars in capital projects.

One of those projects is giving a very old but popular gym in the community a makeover.

The Carrillo Gym is close to 100 years old, and the city is in the works to give it a makeover of a lifetime.

The Santa Barbara Parks and Rec Department is no doubt thrilled about the project.

City leaders say the gym was first built in 1927 by Julia Morgan.

They say the old historic structure is very well used.

City leaders hope to finalize the budget plan at the next meeting on June 21.

The city council is scheduled to formally adopt its budget at its June 21 meeting.

The city’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 can be found by accessing the new, online budget tool at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/budget [santabarbaraca.gov].

The complete agenda and instructions for public participation can be found here:

Santa Barbara City Council Regular Meeting Agenda (santabarbaraca.gov) [records.santabarbaraca.gov]