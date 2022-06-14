Worries about S. Korean economy grow amid truckers’ strike

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s prime minister has warned that the disruption of cargo transport could cause “irrecoverable” damages on the country’s economy, as a nationwide strike by truckers entered its eighth day. The Transport Ministry says that about 6,800 truckers rallied at various sites across South Korea on Monday, triggering a delay in the shipment and delivery of key items like steels, cement and tires. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the disruption of cargo transport would pose “a big, irrecoverable blow” to South Korea’s economy, which already faces other difficulties. Striking truckers are calling for an extension of temporary measures guaranteeing minimum wages amid soaring fuel prices. They met with government officials several times without any breakthroughs.