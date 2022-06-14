Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:37 am

Synagogue challenges Florida abortion law over religion

KEYT

By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A synagogue claims in a lawsuit that a new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution’s privacy protections. The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the law that takes effect July 1 violates Jewish law, which states abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman” and for other reasons. The lawsuit is the second challenge to the 15-week abortion ban signed into law in April by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers also sued earlier this month.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Skip to content