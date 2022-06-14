Polish leader OKs judiciary law changes deemed insufficient

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed into law regulations replacing the controversial body disciplining judges with a new accountability panel. The hope is that the move will persuade the European Union to release billions of euros in pandemic funds frozen over Poland’s political control of the judiciary. Duda’s office said the president signed the changes into law late Monday. They are largely seen as superficial and continuing political control over judges which is a major sticking point between Warsaw and Brussels. The situation has led to fines for Poland and the freezing of the funds.