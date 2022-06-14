France’s Macron to begin key visit to Romania, Moldova

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to travel to Romania on Tuesday to hold bilateral talks with officials and meet with French troops who are part of NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Macron’s arrival in Romania, a European Union member since 2007 and a NATO member since 2004, will mark the beginning of a regional tour that includes a visit Wednesday to non-NATO Moldova, a country of about 2.6 million people. Both countries share long borders with Ukraine.