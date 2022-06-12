North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s state media say leader Kim Jong Un and his top deputies are pushing for a crackdown on officials who abuse their power and commit other “unsound and non-revolutionary acts.” The comments come as Kim has been seeking greater internal unity to overcome a COVID-19 outbreak and economic difficulties. It’s not clear what specific acts are being alleged. But a possible crackdown could be an attempt to solidify Kim’s control of his people. The official Korean Central News Agency said Monday that Kim had ordered the authority of various disciplinary bodies be bolstered. Kim has previously described shortcomings in North Korea’s pandemic response that led to the country’s first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak.