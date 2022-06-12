5.0 magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has shaken Van province in eastern Turkey. Van’s governor Ozan Balci told the official Anadolu news agency that emergency teams were working to identify any possible damage. The earthquake struck Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. in the province that borders Iran. A 7.2 magnitude quake hit Van in 2011, killing more than 600 people and injuring thousands. In 2020, an earthquake centered in the Iranian city of Khoy with a 5.7 magnitude killed nine people in Van. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.