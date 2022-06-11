Venezuelan opposition leader attacked during national tour

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The leader of the U.S.-backed opposition in Venezuela has been physically attacked during a visit to a rural community. That’s according to members of his parallel government, who on Saturday accused a group of ruling party associates of carrying out the attack. A photo accompanying the statement from the opposition shows Juan Guaidó being held back as people gather around him and someone rips his shirt off. The parallel government said the group of associated of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela “hit and insulted” Guaidó. He tweeted that he planned to make a statement on social media Saturday night.