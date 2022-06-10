UK judge nixes first legal challenge to Rwanda deportations

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has rejected a bid to ground a flight due to take more than 30 asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda next week. Judge Jonathan Swift refused a request from a group of the asylum-seekers for an injunction grounding the flight planned for Tuesday. But he said an appeal could be heard as soon as Monday, and further legal challenges to the Rwanda policy are due in the coming days. Britain plans to send migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims will be processed. If successful, they will stay in the African country. Human rights groups call the deal unworkable and inhumane.