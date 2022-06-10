New Mexico residents sue for information on massive wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico residents are suing the U.S. Forest Service for information on a massive wildfire that’s been burning in the state since late April. The agency has been criticized for its role in causing two wildfires that merged to become the largest blaze in New Mexico history. Mora County residents filed the federal lawsuit this week seeking planning documents, contracts and other information. They allege the Forest Service improperly withheld them after residents made a public records request. The agency says it does not comment on pending litigation. The wildfire has charred close to 500 square miles in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range and destroyed several hundred homes.