The race is on for California 24th Congressional District Primary Election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There are four candidates on the ballot for the June 7 California Primary Election.

The candidates are incumbent democratic congressman Salud Carbajal, independents Michele Weslander-Quaid and Jeff Frankenfield, and republican Brad Allen.

In a statement, Carbajal said, “To those who supported me in today’s election, I’m grateful for your vote as I continue fighting for our Central Coast in Washington. To those who didn’t, I hope to earn your vote this fall; because I see the challenges that all our families and mine are facing–from rising costs of living and ongoing supply chain disruptions to ever-present threats like climate change and gun crime–and am committed to tackling and delivering solutions for those issues and more in Congress. This is my promise to the entire Central Coast: I will continue working to pass commonsense legislation that cuts costs for your families, makes our communities safer, invests in the industries and jobs of the future, addresses climate change, and protects the rights of all Americans.”

Carbajal is currently in Washington DC voting in the House as Congress is in session this week.

Frankenfield said he will be at a watch party with his family and friends throughout the evening.

Carbajal, who first won the position in 2016, has been reelected every two years since.

