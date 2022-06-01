Pulisic critical of level of US support at win over Morocco

CINCINNATI (AP) — U.S. captain Christian Pulisic was critical of the level of American support from the crowd of 19,512 at TQL Stadium during a 3-0 win over Morocco on in the first of four World Cup warmup matches in June. “For whatever reason, I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however, that works out, if I’m being completely honest,” the 23-year-old Chelsea forward told a live audience on ESPN2. Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah scored midway through the first half and Haji Wright converted a second-half penalty kick in his international debut.