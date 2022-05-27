High-speed art: Indy 500 driver helmets styled to stand out

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stefan Wilson is honoring his brother and three friends who died. Jimmie Johnson is remembering a loved one who served in the military. Marco Andretti is commemorating his 250th start. More and more Indy 500 drivers are wearing one-off helmets styled to stand out during “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” It’s a growing trend as dozens in the 33-man field are using their protective headgear as high-speed art that’s showing no sign of slowing down.