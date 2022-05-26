Isla Vista Recreation and Park District Unveils New Hydration Stations

With Summer just around the corner, people in Isla Vista will have an easier time staying hydrated. As of Wednesday, eight new drinking fountains and water bottle refill stations are available at several parks in the area.

The Isla Vista Recreation and Park District hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Tierra de Fortuna Park.

Dog owners can also use two of the hydration stations, which feature dog water bowls. Kimberly Kiefer, IVRPD General Manager, stated "I think it's really important that we continue to support local business and also ensure that we have free accessible water for all in our parks."

Those visiting the park are encouraged to reuse their personal water bottles instead of using plastic single- use water bottles.