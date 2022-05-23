Roughly 9,000 acres to be burned at Camp Roberts on Wednesday for fire hazard reduction and training

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Around 9,000 acres of grasslands and brush in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties will be burned during an annual planned fire hazard reduction and training burn on Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

The burn is intended to reduce fire hazards in the region and will take place at Camp Roberts in southern Monterey County and northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, said Meghan Field, spokeswoman for the Air Pollution Control District.

Residents may see smoke in the northern San Luis Obispo County communities, she added.

The burn is dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal and may be rescheduled if the conditions are not desirable.