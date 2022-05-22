Skip to Content
Curry, Warriors take 3-0 lead on Mavericks with 109-100 win

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Andrew Wiggins added 27 while posterizing Luka Doncic on a dunk and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. The Warriors are within a victory of a return to the NBA Finals, three years after the end of a run of five consecutive trips that yielded three championships. The Warriors go for the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday in Dallas. Doncic scored 40 points, 21 in the fourth with Dallas desperately trying to close the gap.

