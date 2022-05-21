Rejected! Madrid fails again on attempt to sign Mbappé

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and its fans were certain the Kylian Mbappé deal was done. It was just a matter of when it would happen. Madrid supporters even had already “welcomed” the France star by applauding him at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium when he played with Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the Champions League in March. But Mbappé rejected Madrid yet again on Saturday by choosing to renew his contract with PSG instead of moving to the Spanish powerhouse. It was another blow to Madrid president Florentino Pérez and his long quest to sign the youngster.