Santa Barbara County encourage residents to go green, participate in ‘CycleMAYnia EZBike Challenge’

LOMPOC, Calif. – The annual 'CycleMAYnia' challenge is underway and Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to go green and ride a bike for eight days in the month of May.

If residents ride a bike for eight days in May, they could enter a drawing to win an electric bike.

The 'EZBike Challenge' giveaway aims to encourage more bike trips during national bike month by making use of the popularity of electric bicycles over the last few years.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne said that participating in this challenge can help the environment and also save a few bucks on gas.

For more information on how to participate, click here.