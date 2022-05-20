Elon Musk visits Brazil’s Bolsonaro to discuss Amazon plans

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk has met with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss connectivity and other projects in the Amazon rainforest. The meeting, held in a luxurious resort in Sao Paulo state, was organized by Communications Minister Fábio Faria, who has said he is seeking partnerships with the world’s richest man to bring or improve internet in schools and health facilities in rural areas using technology developed by SpaceX and Starlink, and also to preserve the rainforest.