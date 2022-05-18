Heard’s sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard’s sister has testified she personally witnessed Johnny Depp and Heard strike each other during a fight. Whitney Heard Henriquez became the first witness to testify during the five-week trial that she personally witnessed Depp hitting Heard. Depp has said he never struck Heard at any time. But on Wednesday, Henriquez said both Depp and Heard landed blows in a March 2015 fight. A friend of Heard’s also testified Wednesday that she saw cuts and bruises on Heard that resulted from Depp’s assaults. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”