Ukraine hopes to swap steel mill fighters for Russian POWs

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But a Moscow lawmaker said they should be brought to “justice.” The Russian parliament plans to take up a resolution Wednesday to prevent the exchange of Azov Regiment fighters, who held out for months inside the Azovstal steelworks while Mariupol was under siege. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said negotiations for the fighters’ release were ongoing, as were plans to rescue fighters who are still inside the sprawling steel mill.