How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

Stocks rose steadily throughout the day and ended with broad gains as traders got back to buying again after a mostly miserable few weeks on Wall Street. Tech giants like Apple and Microsoft were among the biggest winners, and video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped after forecasting better results than analysts were expecting. Paramount soared after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new stake in the media company. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained ground. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal investors are feeling bullish on the economy. Treasury yields rose.