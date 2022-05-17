College football, XFL, Australian Open headline ESPN slate

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Three huge matchups to kick off the college football season, the XFL, a new Australian Open agreement and two new “30 for 30” documentaries were announced by ESPN as part of its presentation to advertisers in New York. ABC has a doubleheader on Sept. 3 to kick off the season. Georgia will face Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman makes his debut on the road against Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Former Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly also gets ABC’s prime-time spotlight the following night when LSU takes on Florida State in New Orleans.