Swiatek on streak entering French Open, with Ukraine on mind

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek enters the French Open on a 28-match winning streak that has lasted three months. The 20-year-old Polish player just won the Italian Open for her fifth straight title. All of the elements of Swiatek’s game were on display during one memorable 19-shot rally that she won against Ons Jabeur in the Rome final. Roland Garros starts on Sunday. Swiatek has been playing with a ribbon pinned to her hat featuring the colors of Ukraine’s flag. She discussed the refugee crisis in Poland that has resulted because of the war in Ukraine.