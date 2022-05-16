Buck, Aikman excited about ‘starting over’ with ESPN

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have met their ESPN co-workers for the first time as they prepare to take over in the “Monday Night Football” booth. Both said Monday they are excited about the challenge of doing something new after 20 seasons together at Fox. Aikman had considered a deal with Amazon to call Thursday night games while reducing his schedule at Fox. But the logistics of that arrangement became difficult, and ESPN began talking to him about moving to Monday nights. Once Aikman was on board, ESPN snagged Buck from Fox, where he had a year left on his contract. Buck says the parting was amicable.