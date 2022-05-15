Tottenham wins to climb above Arsenal into 4th place in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham moved above fierce rival Arsenal into the Champions League positions in the Premier League by beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to Harry Kane’s first-half penalty. Kane converted his spot kick in the eighth minute of stoppage time after a flick by Davinson Sanchez struck the outstretched arm of Burnley striker Ashley Barnes. It was enough to earn Spurs a hard-fought win less than three days after a victory over Arsenal in the north London derby. Arsenal is two points behind in fifth place ahead of its game at Newcastle on Monday.