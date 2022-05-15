Russian war effort runs into diplomatic, military hurdles

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military is bogged down in a grinding conflict in eastern Ukraine, having lost diplomatic ground over the weekend as two more European nations moved closer to joining NATO. Finland says it’s seeking to join the alliance, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed Europe’s security landscape. Hours later, Sweden’s governing party endorsed that country’s bid for membership. It signals a serious blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has called NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe a threat. Meanwhile, Russia inflicted damage but failed to make significant territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region reported they reached the Russian border and made a victorious video addressed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.