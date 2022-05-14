Rapids up home streak to 22 with 2-0 victory over LAFC

COMMERCE CITY

Gyasi Zardes and Diego Rubio scored first-half goals on penalty kicks and the Colorado Rapids extended their home unbeaten streak to 22 matches with a 2-0 victory over Western Conference-leading LAFC in MLS play. Zardes picked up his first goal for the Rapids since being acquired from the Columbus Crew four games ago. The U.S. men’s national team forward beat LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy for a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. Rubio’s penalty-kick score came in the 28th minute — on his second attempt. McCarthy guessed right and deflected Rubio’s first try, but McCarthy was ruled off his line after a video review and Rubio drilled his second kick into the top left corner for a 2-0 lead.