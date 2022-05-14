Former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in auto accident

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has been killed in an auto accident. He was 46. Cricket Australia says Symonds was involved in a single-vehicle accident near Townsville in northeast Australia on Saturday night. Symonds was a big-hitting allrounder who played 26 test matches and scored two centuries for Australia. But he was better known as a limited-overs specialist. He played 198 one-day internationals for Australia and won two World Cups.