Nantes expresses shock at Nice fans who chanted about Sala

PARIS (AP) — French soccer club Nantes has expressed its shock at Nice fans who made derogatory chants about Emiliano Sala during a league game. Sala died after the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft in which he was traveling crashed in the English Channel on Jan. 21, 2019. He was leaving Nantes to join Cardiff in the English Premier League. Nantes says it “can only firmly condemn such behavior that degrades the memory of Emiliano Sala.” Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare and Nice coach Christophe Galtier also condemned the Nice fans who made mocking chants about Sala.