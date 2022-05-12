Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel has issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of its probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. It’s an extraordinary step that is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack. The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas Thursday for McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down. The panel is investigating McCarthy’s conversations with then-President Donald Trump the day of the attack and meetings the four other lawmakers had as Trump and his aides worked to overturn his 2020 election defeat.