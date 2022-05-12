Hataoka holds early lead in first round of LPGA Founders Cup

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Nasa Hataoka shot a bogey-free 7-under-par 65 in perfect conditions and grabbed an early one-stroke lead in the $3 million Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday in Clifton, New Jersey. Hataoka ignited her round with a 10-foot eagle putt on No. 2 at Upper Montclair Country Club. She has posted five straight rounds in the 60s. The 23-year-old is seeking her second straight tour win after winning in Los Angeles last month then taking time off. Amy Yang of South Korea and Giulia Molinaro of Italy were tied for second, a shot ahead of Ally Ewing and Ryann O’Toole.