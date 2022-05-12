FIFA takes on EA Sports video game in soccer’s new rivalry

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The name “FIFA” can bring to mind images of the World Cup and soccer’s greatest players. Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi among them. The acronym for the sport’s governing body may also remind some of shameless bribery and corruption. But for many it’s the video game that is synonymous with FIFA. The Switzerland-based soccer body has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with EA Sports for three decades with the annual edition of the video game raking in billions of dollars. But FIFA severed the licensing deal partnership with Electronic Arts Inc. on Tuesday. They are now becoming opponents.