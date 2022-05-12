Culinary student at Allan Hancock College offers creative recipes at Food Share Distribution for those in need

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A culinary student at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria is offering a new service as part of the Food Share Distribution program.

The weekly program normally offers bags of food supplies like canned goods, produce and other items for students and those in need.

Culinary student Patrica Hayden is a member of the Nutrition and Wellness Club and is trying to bring recipe ideas to students.

She uses the food given at the free food share to try new recipes each week.

Then, students get to sample the recipes.

Hayden believes this gives people a fresh idea of how to use the food given to them for free.

She says this way people don't have to simply receive, say, a cabbage, and wonder what to do with it.