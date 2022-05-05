Santa Barbara County department of behavioral wellness partners with foodbank for Mental Health Matters month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - May is mental health matters month, and the pandemic has elevated awareness for mental health.

And this month brings more action from Santa Barbara County's Behavioral Wellness Department.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is partnering with the department to bring more opportunities for families to be aware of mental health outlets.

The campaign also strengthens food insecurity.

“When it comes to your mental health, you gotta think about the good food and gotta eat right and the combination of both is very impactful," said Foodbank spokesman Anthony Rodriguez.

In each box of food that the Foodbank hands out, it will contain mental health resources including checklists and reminders.

The Foodbank will be giving out food packages to nearly 8,000 people this month.

And to receive those packages, people can visit a distribution center, give the number of people in your family, and grab your food and mental health resources.

Click here to find a distribution center.