Video released in fatal Compton robbery shootout

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have released video of a shootout at a Southern California smoke shop last month that killed a robber and wounded a security guard. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a second suspect has been captured and two other men are being sought for the attack that occurred in Compton on April 3. Video shows four men entering the store and a gunfight starts when one pulls a gun on the guard. At least three men fire guns at the guard after scrambling behind some shelves. The guard was treated for gunshot wounds to his face and neck. One suspect died at a hospital.