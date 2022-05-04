Santa Barbara County extends deadline for Civil Grand Jury applications

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Jury Commissioner on Wednesday extended the deadline to apply to serve on the 2022-23 county Civil Grand Jury by an extra week in order to get more participants.

“I’m extending the deadline to allow a greater number of county citizens the opportunity to serve on this important investigative body," said Jury Commissioner Darrel Parker, extending the deadline to May 13.

Participation will now be easier because jurors will have the ability to attend the meetings via videoconferencing and Zoom, Parker added.

The Civil Grand Jury is a court-appointed citizen oversight panel that investigates and keeps an eye on the many government agencies, cities, and districts across the county.

In the past, the jury has investigated homelessness, diversion efforts, and mental health resources.

The jurors are a diverse group of volunteer citizens from Santa Barbara County and must be U.S. citizens over the age of 18 who have lived in the county for at least one year, according to Parker.

"The Grand Jury may investigate, evaluate and make recommendations to any city, county, or special district agency that receives county funds," he said.

People who are selected are expected to serve for a full year and must be prepared to work for at least 20 hours a week. Jurors will receive $25 per meeting and round-trip mileage reimbursement for any in-person meetings.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Jury Services Office at 805-614-6464 or the Santa Barbara Office at 805-882-4530.

Applications can be downloaded online by clicking here.