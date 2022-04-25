Organizers announce plans for this year’s Old Spanish Days 2022 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Plans are in the works for this year's annual Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

The community gets a chance to experience some fun, food, music and dancing in Santa Barbara on Monday.

There will be four distinct "neighborhoods" for all of the family.

There's the food court where you can watch daily entertainment and enjoy Fiesta foods.

The Fiesta Bazaar will offer souvenirs.

The Fiesta Carnival will have rides and attractions for the kids.

And there's the Crazy Horse Cantina for icy cold beer and live entertainment in the evening to get you out on the dance floor.